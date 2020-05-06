Theresa was born on April 4, 1932 to Calvin and Beatrice Wood in Pensacola Florida. She left her earthly bonds on May 4, 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was 88 years old and a resident of Pointe Coupee Healthcare in New Roads, Louisiana for 13 years.
Theresa had a nursing career that spanned 30 years. She was especially wonderful with babies and older folks. That was her gift. She loved to sing and listened to music all the time while she raised her family. She and our dad taught us to love dancing, too. They could really jitterbug!
Theresa managed to live a long life full of joys and sorrows. She is survived by her brother Charles Wood of Lynn Haven, FL, 5 children: Phillip P. Karam (Cheryl) Oakdale LA, Terri K. Willett (Hunter) Baton Rouge LA, Kelli K. Fairchild (Jack) Grapevine, AR, Toni Karam Ratliff (Aaron) Timberville, VA and Lisa Karam-Salbach (Erwin) Littleton, CO. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and loving fur babies. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Phillip Karam of Oakdale Louisiana, parents, Calvin and Beatrice Wood of Lynn Haven, FL and 2 brothers, Lonnie Wood and Herbert Wood, both from FL. The family would like to thank Pointe Coupee Healthcare, Dr. Paul Rachal and a host of caregivers that helped us make our Mom’s life easier in her waning years. A private family service will be held at a future date.