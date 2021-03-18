Kimble, John Hardy

John Hardy Kimble, a resident of Fordoche, went to meet our Lord Jesus Christ on March 5, 2021, at the age of 79. He was born in Simmesport, Louisiana on December 28, 1941. John Hardy was a retired Iron Worker from Local 623. He was a member of Fordoche Baptist Church, where he attended worship service for many years. He was amazing man, husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Prior to his decline in health John Hardy enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in his garden and attending church events. He also enjoyed singing, one of his favorite hymns was “The Old Rugged Cross.” He is survived by his wife of nearly 58 years, Mary Rabb Kimble; three children, Patty Kimble (Daniel), Lonnie Kimble (Kim), Bobbie Jo Torres (Richard); six grandchildren, Chase Bonaventure (Lauren), Cody and Blake Kimble (Madeline), Holden and Luke Torres, Drake Simpson, great-grandchildren; Cameron and Colbi Bonaventure, Jackson Hardy Torres; three sisters, Brenda Kimble Dozier, Melinda Paternostro Johnson, Tammy Paternostro Kaiser; one brother, Rocky Charles Paternostro; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family by heart (Anna Pitre, Madison Moore, Theresa, Ronnie, Mandy, Lil Ronnie Bonaventure). John Hardy was greeted in Heaven by his parents Mary Ethel Soileau Paternostro, (Johnny Paternostro), Hardy Eugene Kimble; his sister Josie Mae Kimble and four of his brothers Harold Kimble, Danny Kimble, Kenneth “Kenny” Kimble and Mitchel Ray Paternostro. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Amedisys Hospice for the loving care shown to John Hardy. “He has showed you, O man, what is good. And what does the LORD require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”
