Booker “June” Knighten Jr., a native of Maringouin and resident of Baton Rouge, Booker Knighten Jr. departed this life on Thursday May 21, 2020 at his home at the age of 79. He is survived by his four children, Jennifer (Danny) Veals, Isha Woolfolk, Cedrick (Kendra) Woolfolk, and Johnester (George) Daniels III; siblings Gloria (Mose) Burke, Dorothy Harris, Ruby (Melvin) Newman, Leroy (Olivia) Knighten, and Donald Knighten; nine grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 26, 2020 from 2-6 pm at A. Wesley’s Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Drive, Maringouin, LA. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at St. Peter Methodist Church Cemetery, Musson Road, Maringouin, LA at 10:00 am. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley’s Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Visit Pointe Coupee
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!