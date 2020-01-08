Amber Nichole Major Kuykendall passed away on Saturday January 4, 2020 at the age of 36. Amber was born in Baton Rouge, LA to Kenneth and Linda Major on June 18, 1983. She was a graduate of Point Coupee Catholic High School class of 2001. She was currently employed at Beau Rivage Ticket Office where she and Drew met 17 years ago. Amber enjoyed boating, traveling and making memories with her family and friends. She was of the Baptist Faith. She is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Roland Major; grandfathers, John T. Turner and Roland Major; grandmother, Alice Bueche. She is survived by her husband , David Andrew “Drew” Kuykendall; mother, Linda Gale Major; in-laws, Luther and Linda Kuykendall; brothers, Joe Major, James L. Ballard (Chrisann); sister and brother -in-law, Angela and Charlie Woodruff; nieces and nephews, Shannon Ballard, Mandy (Adam) Perrigin, Ricky and Elizabeth McMullan, Willie and J.T. Ballard; her beloved fur baby, Daisy and numerous relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday January 10 at O’Bryant-O’Keefe Funeral Home from 11am -1pm with Memorial Service to follow at 1pm in the chapel. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation be made in her memory to Home of Grace, 7112 Home of Grace Drive, Vancleave, MS 39553.