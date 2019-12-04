Bobbie Windham LaCour passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019 in her current residence at Summer Meadows Nursing Home in Longview, TX. Bobbie was born October 7, 1928 in Harrisonburg, LA. Prior to moving to Longview in 2018, Bobbie lived in Shreveport, LA, New Roads, LA and Luling, LA. Bobbie is survived by her husband of 68 years Robert (Bob) H. LaCour, sister Betty Stinson, son Greg LaCour and wife Joni, daughter Mimi Patterson and husband James, grandchildren David Thibodeaux (Lisa), Lindsay O’Donnell, Paige LaCour (Scott Lyons), Kendra LaCour (Joe Hall), Kristen Grant (Brett), Jace Black, Jordan Henson (Chad) and great-grandchildren Blaine O’Donnell, Emersyn Henson, Holden Henson, Savannah Grant and Ella-Jane Thibodeaux. In addition, Bobbie was blessed to have numerous nieces and nephews and friends from everywhere she lived. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis Windham and Ruth Windham, sister Peggy Spencer and son Lee LaCour. Bobbie graduated from LSU in 1949 and began her career as a Home Demonstration Agent in New Roads, where she met Bob. After spending several years in New Roads they moved to Luling, LA, where they raised their children. Bobbie was a teacher until 1980 and then became a real estate agent. She continued to work in real estate when she and Bob retired and moved to New Roads in 1983. In her role as a teacher she influenced many and taught them life-long skills that many still practice to this day. She used those skills daily in her life as well, as she was an excellent cook, seamstress, and hostess. Bobbie was also a member of the False River Golf & Country Club where she actively played tennis until her mid 80s. A giving and active member of the community and frequent volunteer, Bobbie worked with the Hospice Program in New Roads prior to moving to Longview. A memorial service for Bobbie will be held on December 14, 2019 at 1:00 at the New Roads United Methodist Church with visitation following at Satterfields Restaurant in New Roads. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made to the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
Visit Pointe Coupee
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 13
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!