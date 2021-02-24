Ladmirault, Marion Shirley Garon

Marion Shirley Garon Ladmirault was called to the Lord Monday, February 22, 2021. A lifelong native of New Roads, Louisiana, she was the loving wife of 62 years of Wardell Matthew Ladmirault who preceded her in death. She leaves behind six children Wardell Ladmirault Jr. (Karen); Robert Ladmirault (Teddy); Carl Ladmirault (Jane); James Ladmirault, Daniel Ladmirault (Nina); and Mary Ladmirault-Sullivan (John). She was the proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren: Ian, Caitlin, Joe, Matthew, Dianna, Stephanie, Erika, Jennifer, Rebecca, Aubrey, John, Cammy and Selene; and 9 great grandchildren Aubrey, Peyton, Rylee, Sawyer, Dylan, Max, Caroline, Charlotte, and Lucy. Shirley leaves a sister Mildred and her husband Vern Patin as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Oliver and Noelie Garon, her sisters Ceola St Amant, Marie Mankowski, Jeanne St Amant, Gladys Garon, her brothers Harry Garon, Phillip Garon, Alex Hebert, Ernest Hebert and her precious grandson Hayden. The family expresses our deep appreciation to Leanell Louis her caretaker and her coworkers at Immaculate Heart of Mary PCS LLC Your kind, gentle care and patience was greatly appreciated. We also appreciate the care of Pointe Coupee Hospice. Shirley wished that we express her gratitude to her friend and neighbor Steve Bergeron for his many acts of kindness and thoughtfulness throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, in honor of Shirley and the family’s love of the arts, please contribute in her name to Cité des Arts, the arts facility run by her son Daniel in Lafayette, Louisiana. Please make donations to www.citedesarts.org/sponsors, or by mail at P.O. Box 2821, Lafayette, LA 70502 . Visiting will be held at Niland Funeral Home in New Roads on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Saturday, February 27th at 10:00 am. The entombment will follow in the church mausoleum.
