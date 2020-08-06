Landry, Jr., Joseph Alex (Blackie)

A native of New Orleans and a resident of Batchelor, he passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 12:35 am at the age of 88. He retired from Big Cajun II where he worked as an Electrician, he was also a U.S. Army Veteran. He is survived by his daughters, Linda Landry Kelone (Davy), Mary Alice Toney; sons, Louis Lee Landry (Glenda), Leonard “Cop Cop” Landry (LaWanda); sisters, June Hall (Pee Wee), Peggy Schobar (Jeff), Gaylen Martin (Borge); brothers, Patrick Landry (Daisey), Tony Landry (Donna); 12 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Shirley Alice Landry; parents, Joseph and Mary Landry; grand-daughter, Chelsea Kelone; great grand-son, Nathaniel Westbrook; four sisters and three brothers. A visitation will be held at Latanache Baptist Church on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 9:30 am until religious services in the church at 11:30 am. Services will be conducted by Rev. Davy Kelone and burial will be held in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Landon and Aaron Landry, Seth Westbrook, Braeden Hebert, Tyler Collins, Landon and Colton Dutton. Honorary pallbearers will be Jo Jo Flores and Joe Lavine.
