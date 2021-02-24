Marie Elaine P. Landry, a native of Glynn, La and a resident of Livonia, La, passed away on February 22, 2021 at the age of 78. Elaine was born on February 19, 1943. She was a kind and generous person who loved her family. She loved gardening and watching sports on television, especially when it was LSU. Elaine also enjoyed spending time playing at the casino. She is survived by her sister, Linda Cicero and her brother-in-law, Ralph Cicero (which she took like a brother); nephew, Lance Cicero (Laura); niece, Tammy Cicero; great-nephew, Matthew Cicero; great niece, Brooke Merrick (Miles); great-great niece, Aimee Marie Merrick. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Landry; parents, Richard and Marie Pourciau. Special thanks to Dr.’s and nurses in the ICU unit at OLOL who comforted her in her final hours. Pallbearers will be: Ralph Cicero, Lance Cicero, Matthew Cicero, Lanny Cicero, Roger Jarreau and Zack Olinde. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, La on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.
