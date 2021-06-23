Langlois Jr., Leroy

Leroy Langlois Jr. was a dearly loved father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Pointe Coupee General Hospital. He was born on September 18, 1956 and was 64 years of age. He was a resident of Livonia, La and was employed by Reliable Production Services. He served in the Louisiana National Guard, was an avid hunter and enjoyed Family Cookouts. As someone stated, Old Miss Hunting Club will never be the same. He is survived by his son, Jeremy Langlois and wife Kellie of Port Allen; his grandchildren Delaney and Brett; Step-sons, Kyle Marks and Jeremy McGuire (Lauren) and children, Alex, Kayla, Kenneth, & Maggie; sisters, Bonnie McCallum, Paulette St. Romain, and Kathy Jarreau; brother, Cletus Langlois; faithful companion of many years Deedee Major. He is preceded in death by his parents Leroy (Shorty) Langlois Sr. and Doris (Tootie) Langlois of Bachelor. Visiting at St. Marys Catholic Church Hall was on Wednesday, June 23rd, immediate family 8:00 a.m - 8:30 a.m. Open to friends and family from 8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Mike as Celebrant. Internment followed at False River Memorial Park Mausoleum. Pallbearers wwere Jamie Jarreau, Cletus Langlois, George McCallum, Jason McCallum, Joey St. Romain, and Jordan Williams.Church Funeral Services of Baton Rouge is in charge of the arrangements.
