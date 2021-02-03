Rosie T. Laurent made her way to heaven on Sunday January 31, 2021, after 95 years here on earth with us. Born July 23, 1925 to James and Rosa Purpera Tuminello, and, married in 1948 to John Roy Laurent, Sr. Roy and Rosie lived in Morganza LA their entire lives. She was a lifelong member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church, active in Court Isabella #809 Catholic Daughters, and, charter member of St. Ann’s San Giuseppe Ladies (St. Joseph Altar). Rosie was the amazing matriarch of her family with the most generous heart. She is survived by her children: Bonnie Francois and her family, Andree, David, Bruce and Clark Talbert, and, Rhett, Amy, Wyatt and Stella Francois; Chris and Eric Gustin and their family, Erika, Bart, Jules, Baylee (and family), Audrey, James and Alaina Cifreo, and, Ellen, Jason, Kaylin and Carter St. Romain, and, Jacob, Amanda, Averi and Hollyn Gustin; John and Jeanelle Laurent and their family, Travis, Tracy, Alex and Michael Laurent, and, Derek, Lauren, Melanie, Evan and Matthew Laurent; Jimmie and Kathy Laurent and their family, Kristy, Lester, Jenah and Hannah Bergeron, and, Lauren, Boyd and Bentley Johnson; Ginger Laurent and Keith Miller; Troy and Kim Laurent and their family, Megan, Jason, Hadlie and Gemma Porche, and, Zach and Mia Garon, and, Elizabeth Laurent. She is survived by siblings and their families: Nancy Witty, Delo D’Aquila, Boobie and Elaine Tuminello, Jackie LeBlanc, and, JR and Myrna Tuminello. Rosie is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, John Roy Laurent, Sr., her parents, her brother Buddy Tuminello and son-in-law Don Francois. Graveside service at St. Ann’s Catholic Church cemetery at noon Wednesday February 3. Pallbearers will be grandsons and grandsons-in-law, with honorary pallbearers J.R. and Boobie Tuminello. If you would like to make a contribution in lieu of flowers, please contribute to St. Ann’s Catholic Church or the charity of your choice.
