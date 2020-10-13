Leblanc, Gertrude Dugas

At 96 years young, Gertrude Leblanc left to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of Friday, October 9th, 2020. She was in her home where she had been surrounded by her family in her final weeks. There will a funeral service held in her honor this week at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Morganza, Louisiana where she was born and raised. Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Helen Dugas as well as her siblings Wallace Dugas, Rosa mae Aucoin, and Leroy Dugas. She leaves behind her sister Annie Leblanc and her children including: Debbie Ward and her husband, Lee Ward, Darrell Leblanc, Janice Kling, and Greg Leblanc and his wife, Rhonda Leblanc. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren as well as another great-grandchild due in December. Gert was a woman of life and love. Always caring for others, Gert shared her life with her husband, Simon, who preceded her in death. They had a long marriage of over 60 years that lovingly brought children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren into this world. Gert and Simon lived their life vibrantly enjoying many travels, square dancing, card playing and caring for their home. While Simon loved construction work, Gert could always be found either cooking in her kitchen, fixing clothes for others in her sewing room or in her sunroom propagating plants. A lively woman who was very active in Catholic Church and rarely said no to any request for help, Gert lived a life of service to her family raising her children first, then helping to raise their children. She also held her family to the same standard of service to one another. She was a quintessential matriarch who commanded respect and always ensured those around her knew she cared for them and loved them. The world was a better place for Gert’s unique combination of compassion and caring mixed with her familial leadership. She will be sorely missed by her family who are stronger and more loving people by having been loved and led by her.
