LeBlanc Sr., Larry Paul

Larry Paul LeBlanc Sr., a native and resident of Lakeland, La, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the age of 82. Larry served in the Airforce in the Korean War and was a member of the Louisiana National Guard. He was a graduate of Rougon High School and South Eastern University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. He was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and The Knights of Columbus where he served as Grand Knight. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved spending time outdoors. Larry was a huge fan of LSU Athletics. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Antoinette D’Amico LeBlanc; sons, Larry LeBlanc Jr., (Allison), Dr. Brian LeBlanc (Jodie), Eric LeBlanc (Amanda); grandchildren, Bethany, William, Whitney, Anthony, Ramie, Greyson and Elliot LeBlanc. He is also survived by his brothers, Thomas, Richard, Kenneth LeBlanc and sister, Jane LeBlanc Burton. Preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Aurelien LeBlanc; brothers, Wade, Floyd, V.J., Emerson, Clay LeBlanc, and sister, Rosabel Aucoin. Pallbearers will be Mike LeBlanc, Jason LeBlanc, William LeBlanc, Todd LeBlanc, Barry Aucoin and Gerald Jarreau Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be brothers, Kenneth, Thomas and Richard Leblanc, Damian Jarreau, Gerald Grantham and Thomas D’Amico, and grandsons, Anthony and Greyson LeBlanc. The visitation will be held at Niland’s Funeral Home in New Roads on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 8:00 am until 11:30 am. The Mass of Christian burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland at 12:00 noon. The burial will be held in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The National Kidney Foundation and The National Celiac Foundation. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Carl McLemore, Pointe Coupee General Hospital, Pointe Coupee Home Health and Hospice and The LaCour House.
