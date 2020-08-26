Lee, Felix Carl

When you look at the expansive night sky of our galaxy, Earth’s moon, and neighboring planets think of Felix Carl Lee (1945-2020) who passed peacefully on August 18 2020.
Felix Carl Lee was born in Topeka, Kansas on November 3 1945, Felix graduated from high school at Shawnee Mission West in Overland Park, Kansas and received a B.S. in Chemistry from Emporia State College at Emporia, Kansas. Upon graduation, Felix enlisted in the Navy. He was a Navy flight officer during the Vietnam War and received his basic and officer training at NAS Pensacola Naval Base, based stateside afterwards at the Naval Air Station Chase Field in Beeville, Texas.
After his discharge, he moved to Colorado where he began his longstanding 40-year vocation in public service as a Building Official. Felix was a very dedicated and innovative Building Official. He spent the last 32 years of his career as Chief Building Official improving the built environment on behalf of the citizens of Fort Collins, Colorado. Humble about his accomplishments, Felix was responsible for some of the first innovative building and zoning ordinances related to health/safety; no-smoking; energy efficiency; neighborhood quality; water efficiency; and finally, a comprehensive residential and commercial sustainable environment “Green Code” ordinance, just to name a few.
His lifelong avocation was astronomy, astrophysics, aviation, classic cars, antiques, photography, music, history and language preservation, travel, fine cuisine, family and his Italian heritage. After retiring from public service, Felix and his wife Julie moved to Pointe Coupée Parish, LA—returning home to her native Louisiana and roots—where they put his expertise into play building their sustainable energy efficient home using solar and geothermal energy, and all local and historic materials—designed by Glenn Morgan and built by local master tradesmen.
He was very involved in Pointe Coupée community initiatives over a decade before they moved permanently. After they arrived, Felix served on the City of New Roads Planning Commission and on the board of the Pointe Coupée Early Childhood Coalition. He was a member of Les Créoles des Pointe Coupée, False River Rotary, Pointe Coupée Historical Society, the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee, and devoted endless hours supporting efforts toward excellence in education—birth to 12, the arts, language and history preservation.
He is survived by his wife and soul mate Julie nee Eshelman Lee, dear daughters Kristin (Chad), and Jentry (Jason), grandsons Bret, Miles and Tilden, siblings James William Lee, Carmella Lee O. Christenson, and Paul Joseph Lee (Pam), and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Felix was preceded in death by his infant daughter Jordyn, his parents Paul Francis Lee and Olive Marie Burris Lee; paternal grandparents Paulo Giuseppe Lia and Carmella Capolupo Lia, and maternal grandparents Joseph Carl Burris and Velna O. Baker Burris.
There will be no service at his request. Please sponsor a school trip or just enjoy a family visit to Louisiana’s outstanding Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory LIGO in Livingston, LA. https://www.ligo.caltech.edu/LA