“Smokey” Leger passed away on February 28, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was a member of the local 623 Iron Workers Union and an Air Force Veteran. Smokey loved to enjoy life. In his free time you would find him cooking, dancing, or playing the harmonica and accordion. Smokey loved his family immensely, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren were truly his pride and joy. Smokey is survived by his wife of 72 years, Eula Mae Bergeron Leger and their children, Carol and husband Larry Johnson, Patty and husband Joe Webb, and AJ Leger and wife Pam. Poppa as he was known to his grand children Larry “Tee” Johnson and wife Kathleen, Russell Vallet and fiance’ Alysse, Kyle Leger, Kayla and husband Caleb Sharp, Megan and husband Wade Lott. Great grandchildren, Madisyn Vallet, Taylor Vallet, Alexander Johnson, Marie Johnson, Chloe Carpenter, Kennedy Lott, Silas Sharp, Sydney Sharp. Great great grandchild, Hazel Hosch. Extended family, Laura and husband Jerry Daigle, Joe Webb II and wife Missy, Robert Webb and wife Megumi, Kyle Daigle, Teddi Daigle, Jon Kyle Webb and wife Kasey, Hailee and husband Alex Benson, Chelsea and husband Trent Torralva, Rachel Webb. Preceded in death by his parents, Michelle and Ella Leger and numerous siblings. Due to Covid, there will be no visitation outside of immediate family. A Christian mass was held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday March 3, 2021 at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church, burial immediately followed at St. Francis Cabrini Cemetery. Pallbearers were Russell Vallet, Wade Lott, Kirk Lacombe, Drake Lacombe, Homer Jones, Kyle Leger, Bob Thibodeaux and Larry Johnson Sr. The family would like to thank the staff of Pointe Coupee Healthcare and Our Lady of the Lake.
