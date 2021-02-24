Leonard, Timothy DeWayne

Timothy DeWayne Leonard, known to all as Tim, departed this earthly life early Sunday morning, February 14, 2021, at Our Lady of Lake Medical Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Tim was a very quiet and reserved individual, even as a kid. He brought joy to those who really got to know him and often time found great fulfillment in just being around people and watching his favorite shows on television, something he did from a very young age into adulthood. He leaves to mourn and cherish his memories, his devoted mother, Ida Mae J. Vance, one sister, Maylier A. Young; two aunts, Ann Jarreau, New Roads, and Beverly Jarreau, Missouri City, Texas; Cousins, Vinessa Jarreau, New Roads, LA; Jerome “Mo” Battley (LaSha), Upper Marlboro, MD; LaJet Richardson (Kevin), Mountain House, CA; Adrian Jarreau(Catherine), Zachary, La; Charlotte Saizon-Hill (Jearl), Livonia, LA; Ashley Jarreau and Tracy Jarreau, Missouri City, TX; Dear friends; Derrick Bridgewater, Arlington, TN, and Kevin Dwayne Leonard, Moreno Valley, CA.
He preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Aristide and Viola Forest Jarreau, and one uncle, Junius Jarreau. Viewing, Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Verrette’s Pointe Coupee Funeral Home at 1018 Parent Streets, New Roads, La 70760. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic, the family requests that masks be worn at all times while attending the services. Your cooperation in this matter is greatly appreciated. Special thanks to Dr. Andrew Park and staff of New Roads and Lady of the Lake from the Leanard and Jarreau Fly.