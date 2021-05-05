Lindsly, Dianna Johnson

A native and resident of New Roads, she passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Pointe Coupee General Hospital at the age of 74. She was a former employee of Lindsly Auto Parts, former Avon representative, Catechism Teacher and was active in Woodmen of the World and Ladies Woodcraft. She had a lifelong enjoyment of arts and crafts and was very thankful for the staff of LaCour House for her care and support and that they brought arts and crafts back in her life. Later in life she enjoyed watching both the Tigers and Saints. Most of all, she was a loving and devoted daughter, mother and grandmother. Family was also the center of her heart. As her family grew, so did her love, be it at home or enjoying one of her children or grandchildren playing sports. She is survived by her sons, Kirk Lindsly and wife Kristine, Van Lindsly and wife Lori, Shane Lindsly and wife Stacey; grandchildren, Rachel, Matthew, Blake and Megan Lindsly, Kenlie and Riley Lindsly, Carly Watson; three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Lindsly; parents, Grover and Ezola Johnson. Due to Covid-19, a private visitation and funeral service was held on Monday, May 3, 2021.
