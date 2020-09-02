Lindsly, Leslie Lee, a native and resident of New Roads, he passed away at Pointe Coupee General Hospital on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:32 pm at the age of 80. He was a retired Parts Store Owner, Cattle Farmer and U. S. Army National Guard Veteran. He was a member of New Roads Volunteer Fire Department for 65 years, serving 45 years as Chief. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Lindsly; daughter, Pam Schexnayder and husband Danny; son, Frank Lindsly, Sr. and wife Marie; brother, Johnny Lindsly, Sr.; grandchildren, Jennifer Robinson and husband Mitch, Noel Gunn and husband Daron, Frank Lindsly, Jr., Nathanael Lindsly and Matthew Lindsly; great grandchild, Ayden Lindsly. He is preceded in death by his parents, Felix Lindsly Sr. and wife Leola Lindsly; an infant son; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Thelma Roberge; brothers, Curtis Lindsly and Felix “Boo” Lindsly Jr. A visitation was held at Niland’s Funeral Home in New Roads on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. Services were conducted by Rev. John Miller and Interment followed at False River Memorial Park. Pallbearers were Frank Lindsly, Jr., Matthew and Nathanael Lindsly, Frank Lindsly, Sr., Danny Schexnayder, John Lindsly, Jr. and Kirk Brown. Honorary pallbearers were Mitch Robinson, Daron Gunn and Greg Johnson.
