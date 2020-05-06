Juanita Louis departed this life on Saturday May 2, 2020 at the age of 84 at Pointe Coupee General Hospital. She was a native of Wickliffe, Louisiana and a resident of New Roads. Graveside services were held on Wednesday, May 8, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery in New Roads. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley’s Funeral Home of Maringouin.
