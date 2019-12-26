Carolyn Lorine (Thomas) Lundy, a native of Arkansas and resident of Lottie, LA, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the age of 81. Carolyn was a homemaker and a member of the Fordoche Baptist Church. She loved to fish, to bake and decorate cakes, craft projects, and teaching VBS. She had a smile that would light the room and adored visits from family and friends. Visiting will be held at Fordoche Baptist Church, 5555 Highway 77, Fordoche, LA; on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the Funeral Services in the church at 11:00 am. The religious service will be conducted by Pastor Alvin Ogea. Interment will follow in Cottonwood Cemetery in Lottie, LA. Carolyn is survived by her five sons, Willie (Ed) Lundy and wife Alana, Allen (Dale) Lundy, Richard (Craig) "Hacksaw" Lundy, Thomas (Stacy) Lundy and wife Chastidy, and Gerald (Matthew) Lundy; grandchildren Abra (Lundy) Alexander and husband Blake, Shanna (Lundy) Legier and husband Daniel, Ashley Ellis, Scott Lundy, Megan Lundy, Nicholas Roland and wife Chelsea, Austin LaCour, Brandon Lundy, Koty Lundy, and Alyssa Lundy; great grandchildren, Eli Alexander, Gabriel Harrington, Aleyah Bergeron, Luke Conway, Rilee, Memphis, and Jaxson Roland. She is preceded in death by her husband,Edward Rayford Lundy, her parents, Geraldine Thomas and Woodrow Thomas, and her brother, Jimmy Thomas.. Pallbearers will be Scott Lundy, Koty Lundy, Brandon Lundy, Nicholas Roland, Austin LaCour and Blake Alexander. Honorary pallbearers is Ronnie Sagona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Janell LaCombe memorial fund @ www.nells-angels.org as Carolyn was a breast cancer survivor.