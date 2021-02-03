Rita Loup Major, 98, a near-life-long resident of New Roads, passed away at her retirement home in Baton Rouge on January 23, 2021. She was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy in New Roads in 1939 and Louisiana State University in 1943. She married Joseph “Oliver” Major in 1944, and they went on to build their life and raise their children in New Roads. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and her bridge card group of 50 years. She was preceded in death by: her husband Joseph Oliver Major, Sr.; her son Robert “Bob” Ma-jor; her infant daughter Gisele Major; her parents – Paul and Ursule Loup, Sr.; and her siblings – Paul Loup, Jr., Etienne Loup, Sister Felix Loup, C.S.J., Irma Martin, Marie Dartez, and Inez Land-ry. She is survived by: her children – Joseph Major and wife Diane, John Major and wife Louise, Da-vid Major and wife Fran, Gail Major, and Rita Major; her grandchildren – Jeffrey Major, Andrew Spring and wife Heather, Avery Bell and husband Greg, Amelia Stevens and husband Judson, and Ben Major and wife Jordyn; her great-grandchildren – Benton and Masyn Major; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid pandemic, the family will gather for a Catholic graveside service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Academy Foundation in honor of the Sister Felix Loup Endowment, 3015 Broussard Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, or to the charity of your choice.The family would like to thank the wonderful staff who attended to her through the years while she resided at Southside Gardens, and the staff of Audubon Hospice.
