Robert Joseph Major, 66, passed away on June 29, 2020. Bob was warm, funny, and charming. He had a magnetic personality and would strike up a conversation with strangers from all walks of life. He was fascinated by different people and different cultures. Never a conformist, Bob valued most the ideals of free thought and free expression. He enjoyed a good meal, a good laugh, and a good time. Like many natives of Pointe Coupee Parish, Bob worked hard and lived life close to the earth, earning his living as a farmer and spending his free time outdoors. He loved to take people hunting and fishing, especially young people who didn’t have many opportunities to go. He had a big heart and will be sorely missed by his friends and family. Bob was preceded in death by his father Olivier Major and his sister Gisele Major. He is survived by his mother Rita Major, children Jeffery Major and Avery Bell and siblings Joe, John, Gail, David and Rita Major. At Bob’s request there will be no services. Donations in his memory can be sent to the local food bank: https://hopeministrypc.com/
