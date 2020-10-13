Martin, Victor J.

Victor J. Martin entered into eternal rest on October 1, 2020 at the age of 80. He retired from Crown Zellerbach (James River Paper Mill) after 33 years of service. . He was also an avid hunter and a faithful member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. Survived by his wife of 53 years Cammieal L Martin; daughter, Terri Martin Hatten ( Ryan); Son, Jason D Martin (Cerise); grandchildren, Remi Hatten, David Hatten, Farrah Martin, Harper and Madison Martin; siblings, Zenobia Ashford, Jules Martin and Herman Martin; a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Emile and Viola Martin; siblings, John Martin, HewittMartin, Morris Martin, Dorothy Martin Harrison, Melba Martin Derosin and Hildred Martin. Visitation was Monday, October 5, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Halls celebration center. 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Celebration of Life Service Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Saint Augustine Catholic Church, 809 New Roads Street, New Roads, LA. Father Patrick Healy, SSJ Officiating. Internment St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery, New Roads, LA. Funeral services entrusted it to Hall Davis and son. www.halldavisandson.com
