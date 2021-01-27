Mayeux, Andrea Ann Ducote

Andrea Ann Ducote Mayeux, a native of Cottonport and resident of New Roads, she passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 9:15 am at the age of 78. She was a retired Lab Technician and Housewife and lived for the last 14 years at Pointe Coupee Health Care, where the patients and staff were like her second family. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Gregory Mayeux Sr. of New Roads; daughters, Lillian Mayeux Derosin and husband Kevin of New Roads, Stephanie Mayeux and fiance’ Terry of Tickfaw; sons, Greg Mayeux Jr. and wife Cindy of Ventress, Bernard Mayeux and wife Denise of Ventress; brother, John Ducote of Avondale. Her pride and joy were her 8 grandchildren, Brandi Mayeux Blanchard, Courtney Mayeux Keen, Colton Mayeux, Sandy Mayeux Deville, Beth Mayeux Delatte, Ashley Savoy Martinez, Dylan Savoy and Kevin Derosin. She also cherished her 10 great grandchildren, Trevor, Brayden, Carly, Kylee, Kaleb, Kellan, MacKenzie, Weston, DJ, Zyaire and soon to be twins, a boy and girl. She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Merthis Ducote. A visitation will be held at Niland’s Funeral Home in New Roads on Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Roads at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Moreauville. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
