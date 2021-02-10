McKneely, Earl Joseph

Earl Joseph McKneely a resident of Fordoche, La, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the age of 83. Earl retired from Sears Roebuck after 37 years and then worked another 12 years at Exxon in Baton Rouge. He enjoyed hunting and his cowboy movies but loved McKneely Spur the most. A visitation was held at Niland’s Funeral Home in Livonia, La on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marlene Spragis McKneely, daughter Sharon Montgomery (Michael Jr.), sons, Michael (Judy), Daryl (Maria) and Bryan (Fonda) McKneely; sister, Connie Faber. He leaves behind his granddaughter, Bridget McKneely, and grandsons, Scot (Kara), Christopher (Ivy) McKneely, Michael III and Matthew (Kelly) Montgomery, Patrick, Garrett, Riley and Andrew McKneely and 5 great grandchildren.Preceded in death by his parents, Olga and Fredrick McKneely; brother, Fredrick McKneely Jr; granddaughters, Olivia McKneely and Noel McKneely. Special thanks to the Dr.’s and nurses at Baton Rouge General and Fonda McKneely who comforted him and the family in his final hours.
