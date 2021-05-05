Merrell, Robert Allen “Da Dawg”

Robert Allen Merrell “Da Dawg” was called home to our Lord on April 27, 2021 at the age of 60. Robert was born on July 25, 1960. He leaves behind his wife of 20 years Yvonne Knapp Merrell, children Christopher Merrell Sr., Austin Merrell (Anna), Crystal Merrell (Jamie) and Valerie Ingram (Randy); grandchildren Kylie Merrell, Christopher Merrell Jr., Haydin Pourciau, Jordan Bucholtz, Adrian Merrell, Layla Kimble, Laycee Kimbale, Haylee Kimble, Aubree Evans, Peightom Merrell and Cora Merrell. Robert loved fishing and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He also leaves behind 3 brothers, John Dennis, Danny Merrell, Pat Dennis. He is procceded in death by his parents Margaret Loforte and Carl Dennis and also by his brother Mark Merrell. The family would like to send a special thanks to Mr. Warren Pourciau of Pointe Coupee Homebound Health and Hospice for the care that he gave Robert.
