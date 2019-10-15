Mike Atkinson, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Batchelor, La., passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 8:25 a.m. at Pointe Coupee Health Care in New Roads. He was a retired rural mail carrier and owner of Doghouse Gun Shop. He is survived by his son, Sean Atkinson and wife Johnna of Lakeland, La.; a daughter, Lea Atkinson and Robert Alton Sager II of Sinton, Texas; grandchildren, Brady and Carter Atkinson. He is preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Edith Atkinson; parents, Cyrus Virgil Atkinson and Dorothy Powers Atkinson; sister, Jane Atkinson. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Pointe Coupee Health Care and Pointe Coupee Hospice.
