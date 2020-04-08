Tilghman Lance Moore “Tike”, born July 3, 1932, a lifelong resident of Batchelor, Louisiana, passed away on April 3rd, 2020 at the age of 87. He was a graduate of Innis High School. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. “Tike” was a professional “Jack of all Trades, Master of None”. He grew up in a time where if you didn’t solve the problem, you did without. So, he learned to solve problems. He served in the U.S. Navy until he was called home to take care of his family. Thus, he began his lifetime of taking care of others, which he did without fail or complaint. He learned the trade of welding, became a teacher of same at Angola Penitentiary where he retired as Special Projects Coordinator of the former LTC, Jumonville Memorial Campus, Angola Campus. He was also active in his community as a founding and board member of Old River Academy, member of the PC Parish Library Board, founding member of and board member of Innis Community Health System, served as a member of the accreditation team for the Vocational Schools of Louisiana. His talents were many, electrician, HVAC guru, carpenter, and mentor to his many nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was our foundation. He is survived by his children, Diane (Jim) Lagrone, George “Pete” (Mary) Moore, Shari (Marvin) Losavio, Ashley (Cody) Ardoin; Grandchildren, Tilghman (Crystal), Eden, Lauryn (Aaron), Ericka, Blair, Whitnie (Jacob), Cameron, Elyzabeth, Jolie, Allyson. & Juliet; great-grandchildren, Caitlyn (fiancé Rhett), Jessynia, Cambre, Gavin, Riley, Brilyn, Brooklyn, Faelyn, Rowan, Bree (fiancé Caleb) and Sierra; Great-great-grandchildren Paisley and Wesson. He is also survived by his brothers, Denton (JoAnn) Moore, Ben (Ann) Moore, Lester (Debbie) Moore, sister Jewell Ann Lacour, sister-in-law Rita L. Moore, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Mildred D. Moore, daughter Robyn Reigh, great-grandson Ayden James Lagrone. Also his parents Launce & Viola G. Moore, brothers Whitley “Bitsy” & Milton Moore, brother-in-law Wayne “Rusty” LaCour. Pallbearers are Jim Lagrone, Marvin Losavio, Cody Ardoin, Tilghman Lagrone, Cameron Ardoin, Jacob Dauzat, and Rhett Varner with George “Pete” Moore as honorary. Our family would like to thank Dr. Carl McLemore, Pointe Coupee Homebound Health & Hospice, for taking such great care of him. A very special thanks to his full-time caregivers, Shari Losavio and Whitnie Dauzat. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley’s Funeral Home.
Visit Pointe Coupee
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!