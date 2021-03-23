A native of Maringouin, La. and a resident of Port Allen, La., Morris Bellelo passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the age of 91. Morris was a successful businessman and respected by all who knew him. He and his wife founded and established Bellelo’s Furniture and Appliances in 1957 and it continues to thrive as a family run business in New Roads and Port Allen, La. Morris was a man of honor and integrity who served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who left behind a beautiful legacy of hard work, dedication and perseverance. Morris is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Doris Bello Bellelo and by his six children; Carolyn Bellelo Chustz; Marie Bellelo Blanchard and husband Max Blanchard, Kerry Bellelo and wife Sharon Poche Bellelo, Don T. Bellelo and wife Ragean Bellelo; Dwayne M. Bellelo and wife Karla Aguillard Bellelo; Rene Bellelo Picard and husband Randy Picard; 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Lena Agliano Bellelo and Victor Bellelo; brothers, Anthony Bellelo and Caldwell Bellelo; and sister, Mary Ann Fox; son-in-law, Mel Chustz and grandson, Blake Chustz. Pallbearers will be Bryan Bellelo, Paul Blanchard, Chad Bellelo, Dustin Bellelo, Matthew Blanchard, Aaron Bellelo and Mike Bellelo. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bud Caballero, Chad David and Joe Bellelo. Visitation will be held at Niland’s Funeral Home in Livonia, La. from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Maringouin, La. at 12:00 noon. The entombment will be held in the church mausoleum in Maringouin. The family would like to thank Dr. Phil Paddgett and his nurses, Audubon Home Health, and all of his Griswold caregivers for their excellent care.
