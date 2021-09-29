Musick, Kimberly R.,

Kimberly R. Musick, 53, was born on January 22, 1968, in Lawton, Oklahoma. She passed away on September 26, 2021, at her home in Ventress, Louisiana. Kimberly married Darin Musick on August 2, 1986. Together they raised 2 children: Zachary Kevin and Mason Kyle. Kimberly loved her family and was a proud mom and Granny K. Kimberly is survived by her husband, Darin Musick; her sons and their spouses, Zachary & Stacey Musick, Dean, her grandson, and Mason & Charis Musick; her sister, Heather; and her stepfather, Charlie Todd. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dixie Todd; her father, Burt Barker; and her grandsons, Malachi and Zadok Musick. Her earthly sufferings have ceased; she is now with her Jesus, fully healed, fully restored. The family has entrusted Niland Funeral Services with the arrangements. The funeral visitation is scheduled for Thursday, September 30th at 10:00 a.m. and a short service at 11:00 a.m. at: Niland Funeral Home: 210 West End Dr., New Roads, La. 70760.
