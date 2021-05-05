Navarre, Jr. Henry J.

A native of White Castle, La. and resident of Ventress, La., he passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10:37 am at the LaCour House in New Roads at the age of 89. He retired from Sunbeam Bread after 30 years of service and also worked for Maggio GMC. He was a U.S. Army Veteran having served for three years in the Korean War where he was wounded twice and received the Purple Heart with one Oak Cluster. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Lindsly Navarre; beloved dog, Sparky; daughter and son-in-law, Roxanne Navarre Price (Dennis); sons and daughters-in-law, Henry J. Navarre III (Kay), Marty Navarre (Toni), Rod Navarre (Paula); grandchildren, Henry J. Navarre IV (T.J.), Jennifer Navarre Frishberg, Renee’ Cashio, Amanda Navarre, Wes Navarre, Brett Price, and Logan “Gage” Navarre; great-grandchildren, Shelby and Sydney Navarre, Kaitlyn Arceneaux, Sophia and Rex Cashio, Kade, Lindslee Rose, and Allee Russell, Koen Navarre, B.J., Charli, and Sawyer Price, and Reid and Carter Navarre. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Bernadette Navarre; sisters, Bernice Oubre and husband Cliff, Alice Swearingen and husband James, infant sister Louise Navarre; brother, Harry “Poopy” Navarre; mother-in-law, Agnes Lindsly; brother-in-law, Alfred Lindsly. Visiting was held at Niland’s Funeral Home in New Roads on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10 a.m., followed by entombment in the church mausoleum. Pallbearers were Henry J. Navarre IV (T.J.), Wes Navarre, Logan “Gage” Navarre, Brett Price, Chuck Oubre, and Mark Navarre. Special thanks to the staff of the LaCour House, Hospice of Pointe Coupee and Dr. Brian LeBlanc. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Pointe Coupee.
Visit Pointe Coupee
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Online Poll
Do you plan to take the coronavirus vaccination?
The coronavirus vaccines have been hailed as a "light at the end of the tunne" that will bring finality to the ongoing pandemic. Millions of Americans plan to take the vaccination, but many others are skeptical and may opt against it.
You voted: