Nelson, Johnathan

Johnathan Nelson departed his Earthly life on May 11, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital at the age of 19. He is survived by his loving mother, Lela Brue; his father Johnathan Nelson; maternal grandmother, Cora Mae Brue; paternal grandmother, Francis Gaines; paternal grandfather, Charles Nelson; siblings Jarrell, Janajia, Janaria, and Helenia; aunts Marilyn, Claudia, Catherine, Jacqueline, Deidre, Sharon, Kawanda, and Brittany; uncles Carlton, Clyde, Gregory, and Chris; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation was held Friday May 15, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday May 16, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 152 Highway 3050, Morganza, LA. Interment followed at St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery, 809 New Roads St. New Roads, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley’s Funeral Home of Maringouin.
