Olinde Sr., M.D., Henry Dupont “Heck”

Henry Dupont Heck Olinde, Sr., M.D., who was affectionately known as “Heck,” peacefully died at home on April 30, 2020. A private service will be held for the immediate family only. Heck was born on May 3, 1930 in New Roads, Louisiana where he grew up with six siblings. He graduated from Julien Poydras High School in 1947 as the class valedictorian. Heck then left (but never forgot) New Roads to attend Louisiana State University where his maternal grandfather, Jean-Baptiste Henri Heck, had been a professor. Heck played freshman football, then focused on academics and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in three years. Heck went on to attend, and graduate from, LSU medical school in 1954. After completing his internship and surgical residency, Heck entered the United States Air Force from which he was honorably discharged in 1962. He married his wife of fifty-seven years, Diane, and opened his surgical practice in Baton Rouge. He practiced thoracic and cardiovascular surgery until his retirement in 2000. Heck was active in the Louisiana State and East Baton Rouge Parish medical societies. He served a term as President of the East Baton Rouge Medical Society. Heck was a member of numerous clubs and organizations including the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, L’Assemblee Francaise, Serra Club and Civil War Roundtable. Heck was an avid LSU sports fan who bled purple and gold. Heck is survived by his loving wife, Diane Kachmarik Olinde, and his children and their spouses: Henry D.H. Olinde, Jr. (Lisa), Michael E. Olinde (Kelley), Kathryn Elizabeth “Beth” Olinde, John Garnier “Jay” Olinde (Elaine), M.D., and David M. Olinde (Yvonne). He also has fourteen grandchildren. Heck was preceded in death by his parents, Humphrey T. Olinde and Elsie Heck Olinde, and two brothers, Joseph B. Olinde, Sr. and Humphrey T. “Bubber” Olinde, Jr. The Olinde family would like to thank all of those individuals who gave their husband and father loving care during the last two years. Memorial donations may be made to “Medicine-Merit Scholarship Fund” at LSU Health Foundation New Orleans, 2000 Tulane Avenue, 4th Floor, New Orleans, LA 70112. A private service will be held for the immediate family only.
