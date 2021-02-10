Oubre, Lydia Marie Soileau

A native and resident of Morganza, La., she passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home in New Roads, La. She was a former employee of the Pointe Coupee Parish Library. She was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church, St. Ann’s Altar Society, St. Ann’s Choir, Catholic Daughters and St. Joseph Altar Group. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Dawson (Larry), Brenda Chustz both of Morganza; sons, Morris (Peck) Oubre (Marlene) of Lettsworth, John Kim Oubre of Morganza; sisters, Ella Mae Soileau of Prairieville, Nona Doucet of Fordoche; brothers, Gilbert Soileau III of Kenner, Lawrence Soileau of Waggaman; twelve grandchildren, Reba Foulds, Kevin Dawson, Rhonda Laurent, Christie Jones, Travis and Timothy Soileau, Shawn Oubre, Gerri Bowman, Brent Chustz, Bobby, Harry and Anthony Colley; sixteen great grandchildren, Brittany Ramirez, Courtney and Hayden Foulds, Oliver Dawson, Andy Bass, Avery and Maddie Laurent, Kylee Gueho, Elura, Ethan and Eliana Soileau, Daci and J.T. Jones, Hannah, Bryce and Colton Oubre; two great-great grandchildren, Drake Escude and Ivy Ramirez. She is preceded in death by her husband Morris Joseph Oubre; son, Dana Paul Oubre; daughter, Gwenda Soileau; grandsons, Ryan Oubre and Bruce Colley; parents, Gilbert and Ella Mae Soileau; sisters, Gloria Gleason, Betty Didier and Ivy Dell Oubre. A graveside service was held at St. Ann’s Cemetery in Morganza on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 12 noon. Pallbearers were her grandchildren. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff that attended to her while she resided at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home and Pointe Coupee Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
