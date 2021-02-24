Oubre, Michael Shawn

Michael Shawn Oubre
(11/26/72-02/16/21)
A loving husband, dedicated son, caring friend and devoted member of the community, Michael Shawn Oubre was brought home into the loving arms of his Lord at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, after a courageous fight with cancer at the age of 48. A native of Morganza, Louisiana and resident of Port Allen, Louisiana, he was a proud and successful Real Estate Broker and owner of M. Shawn Oubre, Broker & Associates. He was the founder and former owner of Cou-yon’s Cajun Bar-b-q in Port Allen and former owner of Cou-yon’s on Burbank and Monjuni’s Italian Restaurant on Highland Road. A man with plenty of character and zest for life, he will be remembered by many for his friendship, giving spirit and service to others. Shawn loved to pass a good time, cheer on the LSU Tigers and enjoy a delicious meal with his beloved family and friends. A devout member of Christ the King and Holy Family Catholic Churches, he tended mass as a eucharistic minister, lector, usher and commentator. Shawn was a 25-year member of the West Baton Rouge Knights of Columbus Council 2875 and volunteered time by serving the community, particularly during LSU church activities and Lenten fish-fry suppers. He was an active Realtor, a Commissioner on the South Burbank Crime Prevention District Board and a former Board Member of the Baton Rouge Apartment Association. He is survived by his wife, Michelle Rabalais Oubre; his father, Michael Oubre; his mother, Colette Prestigiacomo; his brothers, Dr. Aaron Oubre (Lauren) and Jeremy Prestigiacomo (Liana); his sister, Ashley Smith Howe (Joe); father-in-law, Larry Rabalais; sister-in-law, Doree Rabalais; nieces, Ana Claire Block, Skylar “Sissy” Prestigiacomo, Riley, Alaina and Reese Howe; nephews Kaden, Landon and Tucker Prestigiacomo; dear friends, Keith Neely, Holli Keller, Jimmy Brabner, Mark Ebarb and Luke Chiniche; and his greatly beloved cats. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, June and John “Buddy” Purpera, Rita and Murphy Oubre, and Phil and Virginia Prestigiacomo; aunt Linda Dawson; uncles Peter Corey Purpera and Blaine Oubre; mother-in-law, Dora Rabalais; stepfather, Jerry Prestigiacomo; and cousin, Jamey Purpera. Visitation was held at Niland’s Funeral Home in New Roads from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21 with a 7 p.m. recitation of the rosary. Visitation continued Monday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Christian Burial Mass followed at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Morganza celebrated by dear friend Father Jason Palermo. Interment followed in the St. Ann’s Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be by invitation only. All friends and family were welcome to gather for visitation prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, a donation account to benefit church improvements at Shawn’s home church parish has been made in his memory. Please make donations to The Cottonport Bank, Account Number: 5012005277.