Pierre, Darryl

Darryl Pierre, a native of Alexandria and resident of Winnfield, departed this life on November 5, 2020 at the age of 31. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Mavis Pierre, and his father, Darryl Wright; a daughter, Daraneisha Jones; siblings, Russell (Nakkia) Pierre, Gwendolyn Pierre, Latashia (Dempsey) Spears; Allegra Pierre, Desmond Pierre, Ashley Wright, and Demetrice Wright; nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at St. James Baptist Church, 226 Voorhies Ln. Moreauville, LA, on Saturday, November 14 from 9:00 a.m. until religious service begins at 11:00 a.m. Interment to immediately follow in church cemetery. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley’s Funeral Home of Maringouin.
