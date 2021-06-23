Plauché, Herbert Kay

Dr. Herbert Kay Plauché, 82, of Cashiers, NC, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Born in Morganza, LA, on August 28, 1938, he was the son of the late Emerson Stanford Plauché and Martha Rohlf Plauché. He was preceded in death by wife Catherine Reiss Plauché, brother Thomas Rohlf Plauché, sister Martha Claire Plauché, brother Emerson Stanford Plauché, Jr., and wife Virginia Landwehr Plauché. He is survived by siblings Ronald Stephen Plauché and Margaret Nell Plauché, children, Jennifer Plauché Brown (Randall), Emilie Plauché Flink (Carl), H. Reiss Plauché (Gina), Catherine Plauché Plauché (Michael) and Virginia Plauché Monsour (Mike); 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Herbert graduated from Morganza High School in 1956, where he received the Rougon Medal for Academic Excellence. He was a passionate alum of Louisiana State University (LSU) and earned his medical degree from the LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans in 1963. After medical school, he completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at Confederate Memorial Medical Center in Shreveport, LA, while also serving as a Captain in the United States Air Force Reserve. A longtime resident of Baton Rouge, LA, Herbert co-founded the Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center, which grew to become the largest private orthopedic practice in the city. He took particular satisfaction in serving as a clinical instructor at LSU’s Department of Orthopedics at Earl K. Long Memorial Hospital in Baton Rouge. In his later years, he and his wife Virginia moved to Cashiers where he served the Highlands-Cashiers’ community as the sole Orthopedic practitioner for 20 years. An avid turkey hunter, he enjoyed the outdoors, hiking and daily walks in his meadow with his beloved golden retriever, Luke. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and sharing his legendary stories and acerbic wit. His passion for food and cooking, well known in the community, led to a feature article in Southern Living highlighting several of his favorite Louisiana recipes. He retired from Medicine after 50 years in practice. The Funeral Service, conducted by Rev. Robert Wood, was held on Saturday, June 12, at Church of the Good Shepherd in Cashiers. Donations may be made in Herbert’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
