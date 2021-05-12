Pollard, Flora Elizabeth

Flora Elizabeth Pollard, 98, died May 9, 2021 at Heritage Place in Soldotna, Alaska. Services were held Tuesday, May 11, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Kenai, AK. Additional services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at Latanache Baptist Church in Batchelor, La., officiated by one of her sons-in-law, Pastor Gilbert Barr of Sovereign Grace Baptist Church in Simmesport, La. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery in Louisiana.She was born on Feb. 4, 1923 in Dunklin County, Mo to Robert Lee and Fannie Jane Starnes. Flora lived through many hard and changing times, which influenced her life. She told us many stories of living through the Great Depression, including their home burning to the ground one Christmas Eve. She married our Dad, Derward E. Pollard after he returned from WWII in 1945. They raised 8 children, farming in Missouri, Arkansas, and Louisiana. She lost Dad in 1987, and Flora moved to Missouri for 10 years then to Kenai Alaska in 2000. Flora loved music and enjoyed playing piano, the autoharp and singing. She loved going to church and her greatest desire was that her children would come to share her love of the Lord. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Kenai, AK. Mama was known for her good Southern cooking, especially her buttermilk biscuits, and her hospitality. Her love of people won the hearts of friends from all over the nation. Her life taught us many lessons about love, loyalty, strength, and thankfulness. She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, helping Daddy on the farm, even driving farm machinery, such as a cotton picker when needed. She loved being outdoors, and she loved her little poodle, Booger. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her especially her family and friends. She is survived by six of her eight children, Phillip Pollard (Susie) of Wynne, Ark., Dr. Marcus Pollard (Ellen) of Salem, Ore., Freddie Pollard (Emily) of Kenai, Ak., Anna Ree Barr (Gilbert) of Simmesport, La., Deloma Howell (Don) of Kenai, Ak., Donnie Pollard (Rebekah) of Soldotna, Ak.; son-in-law, Louis Farris of Parkin, Ark.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Flora was preceded in death by her parents, 12 siblings, her husband, daughter, Janie Farris and son, Douglas E. Pollard. Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai, Ak.
