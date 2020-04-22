Porche, Branden McClenden “BD”

Branden McClenden Porche Sr. Branden McClenden “BD” Porche was born on December 21, 1979 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Nancy Bergeron and Rapheal Porche Jr. He was a native of New Roads, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Branden transitioned to heaven on April 17, 2020. Branden leaves behind his deeply cherished memories to his loving wife, Tiffany Meyers Porche, whom he joined in union on February 14, 2009. Through that union was born their son Branden “BJ” Porche Jr whom he also leaves behind.‘BD’ leaves behind 10 siblings: 2 sisters: Lovetta (Walter) Thomas, LaTauvia (Ronnie) Johnson, 8 brothers: Rapheal Porche III, Chancellor (Kimberly) Porche Sr., Christopher Porche Sr., Chadwick Porche Sr., Bobby Porche, Brett Porche, Justin (Darriell) Porche, Jabari Porche and a host of uncles, aunties, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Edna and Lanzie Bergeron Sr. & Mildred and Rapheal Porche Sr. Branden was a self-employed carpenter by trade. In his spare time he loved riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family and friends. BD will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
