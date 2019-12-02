Porche, Nora Gremillion

A native of Mix, Louisiana and resident of Glynn, Louisiana, she passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at the age of 69. She is retired from Pointe Coupee General Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Michael W. Porche; daughter, Monique Porche-Smith and husband Jackson Smith III of Canton, Georgia; grandson, Jackson Smith IV of Canton, Georgia; granddaughter, Leslie Mykael Porche Smith of Canton, Georgia; sisters, Rena Ramsey-Caldwell, Margaret Porche and Glynette Sheppard all of Glynn, Louisiana; brothers, Luke Sherman Gremillion of Durham, North Carolina and Charles Gremillion Jr. of Erwinville, Louisiana; godchildren, Dr. Keith Ramsey of New Iberia, Louisiana, Monica Collie of Glynn, Louisiana, Dustin Darensbourg of New York, Devereux McNair of Napa, California. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Elizabeth Gremillion; sister, Veronica Joyce Butler; brother, Louis Gremillion. A visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, Louisiana on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 12:30 pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30 pm. Services will be conducted by Rev. Todd Lloyd.
