Pourciau, Zachary Warren

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Warren Pourciau, 30, of Ventress, Louisiana, entered eternal rest on Friday, June 25, 2021, when his OH-58 Agricultural Aerial Application helicopter crashed while working in Alpine, Alabama. Zachary, Army Aviator, was assigned to 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 244th Aviation Regiment, TF-Voodoo based in Hammond, Louisiana. Prior to this assignment, he served on three deployments including Iraq Global War on Terror, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Inherent Resolve. Zach served in the United States Army from 2008, until his death. He started his career serving as a 91L Heavy Equipment Mechanic until 2016, when he was accepted into the Initial Entry Rotary Wing Program as an Army Aviator. Zach went on to achieve the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2, making Pilot In Command and accruing over 900 hours of flight time. His drive and ambition led him to pursue starting his own Agriculture Application Service, Bluewing Flying Service, which he appropriately named capturing all three of his biggest interest, flying, agriculture, and the outdoors. Zach knew from a young age that he was called to be a soldier. He was dedicated, passionate, intentional, adventurous, incredibly funny, fiercely loyal, and never apologetic about who he was. He was one of a kind. He was a true warrior. Although, only thirty at the time of his death, Zach impacted many people in his lifetime. He lived more life in thirty years than many, who see old age. He will always be our hero. Part of Zach’s amazing spirit live on in his pride and joy Molly The Duck Dog. All who know Zach knew his passion for duck hunting and his love for Molly. They were an inseparable team. Zach is survived by; His parents Warren and Nancy Pourciau, sister Maddie Tarter (Talon) of New Roads, Grandparents Warren and Billie Pourciau of Livonia. As well as Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. He is preceded in death by his sister, Morgan Elizabeth, and his grandparents, Janette Perry and Santa Nicosia. Pallbearers are Benjamin Myers, Joseph Tuminaro, Rene Thibodeaux II, Lucas Bergeron, Caleb Frey, Chris Wehr, Dylan Egan and Jonathan Whitman. We consider all who loved Zach as honorary pallbearers. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, July 1, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 824 West Main St., New Roads, in the Activities Center from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. A service of military honors will be held following visitation with Reverend Jeff Vincent officiating. Internment to follow at False River Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Louisiana Hunters for Heroes or a charity of your choice. “I’d rather live one day as a lion than a hundred days as a sheep”
