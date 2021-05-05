Raub, Barbara J.

A resident of Morganza, La., died on the evening of Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Adams; sons, Brian and James Raub; nieces, Kristina LaCaze and Andi Stein; nephew, David Smith; six grandchildren, Sebastian Raub, Brandon Diaville, Blain Adams, Lanna Adams, Kevin Raub, Marcus Doss; one great grandchild, Lilith Diaville. She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Smith; mother, Katherine Smith Debetaz; brother, David Smith, Jr. A visitation was held at Niland’s Funeral Home in New Roads on Monday, May 3, 2021 from 12 noon until religious service at 2 p.m. Interment followed at St. Ann’s Cemetery in Morganza.