Riviere Sr., Donald Joseph

Donald Joseph Riviere, Sr., of New Roads, LA, passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on February 11, 2021, at 2:15pm. Donald was born March 28, 1934, in New Orleans and resided in Pointe Coupee Parish for most of his life. He was a kind, passionate, generous and hardworking man who loved his family. He was an avid gardener; he loved watching a variety of sports on television--basketball being his favorite. He was an animal lover, had a passion for horses and at one time, he rode in a sheriff’s posse. He also raised cattle in his early years. Donald made friends wherever he went. He enjoyed talking to people and learning all about them. Donald proudly served in the Air Force, traveling the world by sea and air and often reflected on those years and the people he came into contact with. After his military service, he returned to his home and became employed as a contract mail carrier for 40 years, until retiring from the post office in 1999. He enjoyed spoiling the kids on his route, bringing them candy and treats regularly. He also owned a small successful television repair business. Donald came from a big family with six brothers and five sisters and was brought up to believe in a strong Christian faith. Every morning, he enjoyed reading his Bible, and he carried that faith within him until the very end of his life. He leaves his wife of almost 64 years, Adele Jarreau Riviere, two sons, Donald J. Riviere, Jr. (Tammy), Charles Ray Riviere (Dawn) and daughter, Linda Riviere Losavio (Vince); five grandchildren, Erin Riviere Loreno (Kyle), Kyle Riviere, Christopher Riviere, Megan Losavio Bergeron (Scott), and Daniel Losavio; four great grandchildren, Isabel Loreno, Christian Loreno, Blake Bergeron, and Brayden Fitzgerald. Survived by four sisters: Elaine Riviere Scallan (John), Carol Riviere Roy, Jeanie Riviere Pitt and Jeanne Riviere Delaune. Preceded in death by his parents, Peter Leo Riviere, Sr. and Mary Mae Chenevert Riviere; sister, Joycelyn Riviere Newton; brothers, Peter Leo Riviere, Jr., Rene Riviere, Ross Richard Riviere, Robert “Bobby” Riviere, Kenneth “Kenny” Riviere and infant Joseph Riviere; and step grandson, Shaun Fitzgerald.Pallbearers are: Kyle Riviere, Kyle Loreno, Daniel Losavio, Scott Bergeron, Lance Jarreau and Richard Hirsch. The family would like to thank the staff of Lakeview Manor Nursing Home and Pointe Coupee Hospice for the care he received. A private service for family only was performed by Reverend Freddie Rodrigue on February 13, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Niland’s Funeral Home in New Roads, then immediately followed to False River Memorial Park for burial.
