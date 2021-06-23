Robbins, Gloria Jean Lewis

“I am weary of crying, my throat is dried, mine eyes fail while I wait for my God.” Psalm 69:3
On the beautiful Sunday morning of June 13, 2021 at 9:00 A.M., God whispered “come with me” and she walked into his arms and gained her eternal life. Gloria Jean Lewis Robbins was born on August 3, 1949 to the late Eddie and Benolia Boyd Lewis in Pointe Coupee Parish. She was a faithful member of St. Francis Catholic Church and St. Mary Catholic Church. Gloria accepted Christ at an early age. She retired from Pointe Coupee General Hospital in 2016 after 33 years of service as an avid housekeeper. She leaves to mourn and cherish her memories her loving sons Mark Lewis Sr., daughter-in-law, Sholanda, Port Allen, LA, Joseph Robbins (Joanie) Mississppi and Shawn Robbins (Rabiatu) Atlanta, GA., her adoring grandchildren Mark Jr., Markayla, Dennis, Keaira, Chanice, Jalen, Cass’Zonae, Justin, Ka’Aliya, DeShawn, Saheed and DeQuincy, 3 great-grandchildren Lyleigh, Lake and Cameron, her devoted nieces and nephews Veronica Griffin(Levi), Amanda Johnese, Anthony Lewis Sr.,(Karen), Leslie Nelson, Vanessa Nelson (Clarence), Karen Nelson Johnson (Tony), Earl Nelson Jr., Yolanda Harris, Mona Nelson Boone (John), Latasha Lewis Johnigan (Cleotha), one brother-in-law, Earl Nelson Sr., godchildren Michael Porche, Leslie Nelson, Bernadette Smith and a host of niece, nephews, relatives and friends and her special caregiver Gladys Wright. She is preceded in death by her parents Eddie and Benolia Lewis, brothers Wilbert, Celestine and Edward, sisters Shelby Nelson and Dorothy Lewis and stepsister Mary Bell Battley. There will be a Rosary on Saturday, June 26th at 8:45 a.m. followed by a Visitation at 9:00 a.m. until services begin at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Roads, La. Father Mike Schatzle, Officiating.