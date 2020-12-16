Robichaux, Mona O.

Mona O. Robichaux, 65, a native of Ventress, LA and resident of Raceland, LA passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Visitation was held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Raceland on Monday, December 7th from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Nativity Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Mona is survived by her husband of 46 years, Niles M. Robichaux; mother, Dolores V. Olinde; children, Scott M. (Andrea) Robichaux and Christy (Randy) Robichaux; grandchildren, Chelsie Grabert, Elizabeth Robichaux, Charlie Robichaux and Isabella Rivault; brothers, Stephen Olinde and Gerald Olinde. Mona was preceded in death by her father, Donald S. Olinde. Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Visit Pointe Coupee
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Online Poll
Do you prefer the early voting process rather than casting your ballot on Election Day?
Early voting comprised 30 percent turnout in Pointe Coupee Parish -- more than elections with 28 precincts parishwide. It also drew more than 1 million voters statewide. Do you believe early voting is a better choice ?
You voted: