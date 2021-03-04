Roy Jr., Gerard Jude (Bug)

A native and resident of New Roads, he passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10:45 am. He was Co-Owner of A.J. Roy Welding and was a hardworking Christian man who loved his family. Bug loved bass fishing and shared his love with his sons. The highlight of his fishing was a day fishing with Denny Brauer. He loved his pets Gracie, Chloe, Jersey, Cho and Doopsie. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Helen Harrison Roy; daughter, Jennifer Roy (Travis); sons, Rob Roy (Candace), Buster Roy; grandchildren, Grahm Roy, Benjamin Barnhart, Brooklyn Barnhart, Beau Barnhart; mother, Adley Roy; sister, Stephanie Bonnette (Donald); brothers, Lester “Butch” Roy (Joan), Brian Roy (Jan); his godfather and uncle, Msgr. Allen Joseph Roy and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Gerard J. Roy, Sr. A visitation was held at Niland’s Funeral Home in New Roads on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Services were conducted by Rev. Michael Schatzle and Msgr. Allen Joseph Roy. Interment followed at False River Memorial Park.
Visit Pointe Coupee
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Online Poll
Do you plan to take the coronavirus vaccination?
The coronavirus vaccines have been hailed as a "light at the end of the tunne" that will bring finality to the ongoing pandemic. Millions of Americans plan to take the vaccination, but many others are skeptical and may opt against it.
You voted: