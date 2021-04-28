Sandoz, Juliette LaCour

Juliette LaCour Sandoz, 89, of Baton Rouge passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Baton Rouge. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee Historical Society and a member of the Ladies Altar Society for St. Mary of False River Catholic Church in New Roads. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall P. Sandoz; parents, Leonce and Eugenia LaCour; brother, Kirby LaCour, Sr. and two sisters, Yvonne M. Bordelon and Marjorie Ann Robillard. She is survived by three nephews, Kirby LaCour, Jr. (Paula), David Bordelon (LaJuana) and Lawrence Robillard (Candice); niece, Laurie Ann Trahan (Liney) and numerous other family members. The family would like to thank Mrs. Betty Humphreys and Lee Pentz for taking care of Juliette. Services were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home. Interment followed at Greenoaks Memorial Park.