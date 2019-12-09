Sandra Ann Bryant Arnold, 75, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Sandra was a native of New Roads, LA and resident of Clinton, LA. She studied at the School of Interior Design and the McCain Stacy Real Estate School, of which she received her license from both. She also loved her sewing and crafts and gardening and keeping up with her grandchildren on Facebook. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Visitation was held at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, Denham Springs, on Monday, December 2, from 10 a.m. until service at 2 p.m. Burial followed on the grounds of Lighthouse Pentecostal Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, J.D. Arnold; children, Cathy Turner (Bo), Chris Laudermill (Val), Connie Parker (Tim), and Chuck Laudermill; step-children, Emily Hoon (Travis), and Brenda “Penny” Palmer (Alvin); 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 7 great great-grandchildren; brother, Frank “Bill” Bryant (Linda), two sisters, Sarah B. Bello (O.J.) and Mary B. Wilson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her great great-grandson, Kye Law; parents, Frank and Mae Rebekah Brogdon Bryant; sister, Gail Robillard; and brother, Calvin Lane Bryant. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
