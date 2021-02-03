Schexnayder, Raymond Sr.

Raymond Schexnayder, Sr., passed on January 28, 2021. Mr. Raymond, as he was affectionately known, was born July 7, 1935 in Welcome, LA, youngest of six children born to Michel and Anabel Schexnayder. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Esther Pizzolato Schexnayder. Mr. Raymond is survived by five sons, Raymond, Jr (Vicky) of Ventress, Donald (Tami) of Erwinville, Randall (Karla) of Metairie, Daniel (Pam) of New Roads, Brice (Sharon) of Erwinville and two daughters, Sara Schexnayder of New Orleans and Wanda DeLee (Anthony) of Collinsville, MS. He was proud grandfather of fifteen; Blake (Candace), Brandi (Ty) Burman, David Williams, Mark (Rebecca), Wylie, Stefan, Ashley Schexnayder(Stephen McElroy), Noel (Daron) Gunn, Jennifer (Mitch) Robinson, John (Sarah) DeLee, Sarah (Austin) Newell, Anne Marie (David) Huff, Rebecca DeLee, Lindsey, and Ryan and three great grandchildren Nathan DeLee, Ava Burman, and Lydia Newell. He is also survived by a sister, Lou Mannina, brother-in-law, Herman “Tip” Torres, and sister-in-laws Rosie Pizzolato, Loyce Pizzolato and Gail Piz-zolato. Mr. Raymond grew up on a sugar cane farm in St. James Parish, joined the US Army after high school. It was through an Army buddy that he met his future bride. After the military service, he returned to his family farm and married. He farmed as a sharecropper for years, before showing his independent spirit, by farming for him-self as a soybean farmer. He, along with the work of his children, formed R. Schexnayder & Sons Farms in Erwinville. Mr. Raymond served on multiple committees for Farm Bureau, US Soybean Promotion Board and American Soybean Association to advance, innovate, and promote farming into the next generation. Mr. Raymond was a 41year member on Alcohol Anonymous and helped with the formation of Club 12 in New Roads. The family would like to thank the staff at LaCour House for the love, pa-tience and kindness shown to Mr. Raymond over the past year. Visitation will be held at Niland Funeral Home, 210 West End Drive, New Roads Louisiana from 5 to 8 pm on Monday and 11 – 1:00 pm Tuesday. Funeral Mass will be at 1:30 pm Tuesday at St. Mary’s of False River followed by a Catholic Burial. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to St. Mary’s of False River, 348 West Main St., New Roads, LA 70760 or to your favorite charity.
