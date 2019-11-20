A native and resident of Fordoche, La., he passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10:24 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital at the age of 89. He was retired from Armco Steel in Baton Rouge. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Leonie Savoie Smith; daughter, Cheryl Smith Bordelon and husband Bubba Bordelon; sons, Roger R. Smith Sr. and wife Carolyn Hebert Smith, Carl J. Smith and wife Amanda Baili Smith, Fred J. Smith and wife Theresa Andre Smith; sisters, Bessie Smith Rinaudo, Lorita Smith Doucet, Georgia Smith Johnson and Sylvia Smith Pereieonne; brother, Ulysse Smith Jr.; grandchildren, Roger, Benjamin and Corey Smith, April and Jacob Smith, Kenneth Bordelon Jr., Nicole, Timothy, Kelsey and Tyler Smith; great grandchildren, Haley, Harley, Emma, Ollie, Olivia, Rory, Reese and Jimmie. He is preceded in death by his Father, Ulysse Smith Sr.; mother, Edna Gros Smith; sisters, Earline Smith Fontenot, Lucy Smith Bates and Audrey Smith St. Romain. A visitation will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic church in Fordoche on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at St. Frances Cabrini Cemetery in Livonia. Pallbearers will be Roger, Benjamin Corey and Jacob Smith, Kenneth Bordelon Jr., Timothy and Tyler Smith.
