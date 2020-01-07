Joseph Smullen, a lifelong resident of New Roads, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at the age of 60. Visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. until service of the Word of God at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in New Roads, La. Interment will be in the church cemetery. He is survived by his mother, Clemence Smullen; three sisters, Marie (Willie) Pierson, Debra Smullen, and Zelda (Elijah) Norris; three brothers, Wilbert Smullen III, Michael (Debbie) Smullen, and Reginald Smullen; and two stepchildren, Ashely and Tammera, a host of other relatives, nieces, nephews, and including his fiancé Caselda Dukes. Professional Services entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.